In an effort to help local businesses and non-profit organizations through hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation this week distributed $31,500 in emergency grants.
To date, the organizations have distributed more than $500,000 in relief grants from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Relief Funds to more than 80 area organizations.
The latest round of grants helps fund eight organizations providing basic, critical needs to those impacted by COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has resulted in alarming economic consequences for local individuals and families, many of whom were already living paycheck to paycheck,” said Richard Payonk, United Way of the Wabash Valley executive director.
Organizations receiving an award from the fund in this latest round of funding:
• $5,000 for Brazil First United Methodist Church for the purchase of food and supplies
• $5,000 for Camp Navigate to provide financial assistance to families who participate in camp but have been impacted financially by COVID-19
• $5,000 for Clay County Council on Aged and Aging for operations of food pantry
• $2,000 for Montezuma Christian Church for Grab and Go Meals that were purchased and distributed
• $5,000 Marshall Area Youth Network for purchase of food and stem sets to continue to serve students during the July month of Food and Fun Summer Program
• $5,000 for Mosaic for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and staffing needs
• $2,000 for Providence Food Pantry of West Terre Haute for a walk-in freezer to accommodate increased need
• $5,000 for Temple Preschool for touchless faucets in preschool classroom restrooms, hands-free sanitizer stations, infrared thermometers, disinfectant and cleaning supplies and scholarships for families impacted by the pandemic
Those organizations wanting to apply for relief funds can request up to a maximum of $5,000 at uwwv.org/covid.
