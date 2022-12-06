An environmental contractor for the Indiana Department of Transportation has completed planting thousands of trees in Bicentennial Park along Schley Place in Dresser, near the Wabash River.
“It is part of an environmental mitigation to limit the impact” of construction of a pedestrian connector from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute, said INDOT Crawfordsville District spokeswoman Megan DeLucenay. That connector opened in 2021.
Stantec Environmental Consulting finished the $237,000 tree planting project in November by planting 2,271 trees on three different parcels, totaling about 5 acres.
The trees varied in size, but were planted from three gallon containers. Trees planted include native Indiana species such as red maple, three types of oak trees and sycamore. Smaller trees include dogwood, elderberry and red bud.
In April 2021, the Vigo County Board of Commissioners approved a mitigation plan and amended agreement with INDOT to plant more than 1,000 trees and 500 shrubs in Bicentennial Park.
The agreement was part of work for the $6.6 million, 1.17-mile elevated walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute on the south side of U.S. 150.
The elevated trail impacted about 1.7 acres of non-wetland forest.
