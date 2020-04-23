The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have awarded another round of short-term emergency relief grants from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
In this fourth round, seven grants were disbursed to local organizations totaling more than $33,000. Recipients include:
- $5,000 for Brazil First United Methodist Church, Food Pantry – increase in need for food
- $5,000 for Camp Navigate - offset operational cost during closing
- $5,000 for Youth for Christ of the Wabash Valley – help cover operational cost while aiding in food distribution
- $3,900 for Friendship House – cover rent for residents who cannot afford due to current employment status; cleaning and household supplies for residents
- $5,000 for Clay County Humane Society – increase demand to care for animals
- $5,000 for Team of Mercy – increased mental health needs and volume of clients
- $5,000 for West Vigo Community Center – offset operational cost while they are prepping and serving meals to the community without income from sport/center related activity income
The fund has now issued more than $204,000 to 45 organizations in the last four weeks. Information on donations and every grant awarded can be found at www.uwwv.org/covid. Grants will continue to be awarded on a weekly basis, the groups said.
Earlier this week, United Way announced it has received a $1.1 million grant that will continue to support this fund and these short-term grants, but will also allow for a second tier of larger targeted grants. The organization will be announcing more information on these opportunities within the next two weeks.
Community members interested in donating can visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid. All money donated remains in the Wabash Valley and can be designated to county-specific use. No administrative fees will be charged; 100% of the donations goes into the community. Corporate partners and foundations seeking to be partners can contact Danielle Isbell at disbell@uwwv.org or Beth Tevlin at beth@wvcf.org.
Those organizations wanting to apply can request up to a maximum of $5,000 at uwwv.org/covid.
