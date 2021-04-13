More in-person events being scheduled in Wabash Valley

While innkeeper tax revenue is down for the first three months of 2021, compared to 2020, more in-person events are being scheduled this year compared to last year, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"I am certain that this year will be better than (2020), assuming things keep improving," Paterson told the CVBs' board of directors Tuesday.
"We are a little behind last year when you look at the innkeeper tax (revenues), but we had a better January and February and two weekends in March prior to the pandemic (in 2020). Those months had been better than usual prior to the pandemic hitting, so I think in the next quarter we will catch up and likely exceed 2020," he said.
In a comparison of the first three months of 2020 to 2021 for innkeeper tax revenue, the CVB had:
• January 2020 revenue was $122,320. January 2021 revenue was $117,251.
• February 2020 revenue was $153,057. February 2021 revenue was $120,322.
• March 2020 revenue was $141,550. February 2021 revenue was $122,564.
As examples of more events, Indiana State University will host six teams for an indoor track meet this weekend, while Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will host nine track teams on the last weekend of this month for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship. The CVB will contribute $2,000 to that event for signage as well as jackets designating 31 officials at the meet.
Additionally, Patterson reported the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing Facility at 3150 S Houseman St. has been designated for a state, regional and national championship events slated for May through July. Patterson said it is the first time a single track will host all three events.
Patterson said the county is slated to host 10 to 12 races at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course this year and is bidding on additional races.
"Hopefully we will turn a corner" on hosting more events this year, Patterson said.
