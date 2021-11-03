More than $2 million in state matching grants will go to Terre Haute, Vigo County and Parke County in a second round of Community Crossings Matching Grant funds for 2021.
More than $101.8 million was awarded to 219 towns, cities and counties throughout Indiana in the second round of funding.
Terre Haute will receive $838,395 while Vigo County will get $217,080.
“You can get up to $1 million a year, so this is our second grant, which puts us at more than $700,000 for the year,” said Larry Robbins, Vigo County Highway Director/Engineer. “We will probably use this funding next year because this is so late in the year,” Robbins said.
Also in the Wabash Valley, Parke County was awarded $972,117.
The state grant funds can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match. State law requires that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.