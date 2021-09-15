Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced additional charges have been filed against John D. Pitts, 49, of Marshall, who was previously charged with possessing child pornography.
Pitts was charged in Clark County Circuit Court with 13 counts of production of child pornography, Class X felonies punishable by six to 30 years in prison, and nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felonies punishable by six to 60 years in prison.
In July, Raoul’s office, along with Clark County State’s Attorney Kyle Hutson’s office, charged Pitts with five counts of possession of child pornography. Pitts’ bond for all charges is set at $150,000.
“The law enforcement partnerships through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continue to be critical as we identify and apprehend individuals who download and trade child pornography. The collaborations through the task force have also allowed us to identify individuals who assault children in real life and ensure they are held accountable,” Raoul said in a news release. “I encourage anyone who has information about the defendant to immediately contact the Marshall Police Department.”
On July 22, attorney general’s investigators, with the assistance of the Marshall Police Department, conducted a search of Pitts’ residence and arrested him after discovering evidence of child pornography. Investigators handling the case later discovered that Pitts had allegedly recorded himself repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case with Hutson’s office.
The case is part of the attorney general’s work to investigate and prosecute child pornographers in Illinois, Raoul said.
