Additional candidates have withdrawn from races in Vigo County for the May 5 Primary Election.
Democrat David Crockett, a former county clerk, withdrew his candidacy on Feb. 10, the deadline for major party candidates to withdraw from the election, for the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
That leaves Pat Goodwin and Brian DeHart as the remaining Democratic candidates for the District 2 seat.
Democrat Crystal M. Reynolds was previously reported as withdrawing her candidacy for Vigo County clerk on Feb. 10.
Republican Bill Treadway withdrew his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council on Feb. 4.
Treadway then filed on Feb. 6 for state representative for the District 43 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. Incumbent Democratic State Rep. Tonya Pfaff is running for her party’s nomination in the 43rd.
