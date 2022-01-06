Several incumbent and some new candidates have filed for re-election on the state level for the May 3 Primary Election.
In the Wabash Valley, the Indiana Senate District 38 seat is up for election, as are Indiana Representative seats in Districts 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46.
Additionally, judges for the Circuit Court (which also holds a title of Superior Court Division 3) and Superior Courts Division 1 and 4 are up for election.
In state races:
• Democrat Kurtis J. Cummings filed for the District 46 state representative seat. The district represents portions of Vigo, Clay, Owen and Monroe counties.
• Republican Robert A. Heaton has also filed for the District 46 state representative seat. Heaton is the incumbent.
• Republican Andrew McNeil filed for the District 43 state representative seat. This district represents a large portion of Vigo County.
• Republican Beau Baird filed for the District 44 state representative seat which includes all of Putnam County and portions of Parke, Clay, Owen and Morgan counties. Baird is the incumbent.
• Republican Jon Ford has filed for the Indiana State Senator seat in District. 38. Ford is the incumbent. The district covers Vigo County and northern Clay County.
In judicial races, Democrat Sarah K. Mullican filed for judge of the Vigo County Circuit Court (43rd Judicial Circuit). Mullican is the incumbent.
In a Vigo County race, Republican Mark Clinkenbeard filed for the District 1 seat for Vigo County Commissioner.
This year also will have an election for district seats on the Vigo County School Board, however, candidates do not file for those seats until July and are elected in the Nov. 8 general election. Up this year are seats for Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 on the school board.
Filing for the May primary started Wednesday, and candidates have until noon Feb. 4 to file for the Primary election. Candidates then have until noon Feb. 11 to withdraw from the Primary election.
Voter registration in Indiana for the May election ends April 4.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
