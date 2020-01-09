Additional candidates for the 2020 May 5 Primary Election have filed at the state and county level.
Democrat Matthew A. Sheehan, 37, who currently serves as Terre Haute City Court Judge, filed for judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 5, according to the Indiana Election Division.
Sheehan is a 2001 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. In 2006, he received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana State University and in 2010, obtained his law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
Sheehan previously served as a deputy prosecutor and as a public defender in addition to working in private practice. He is a partner at Abel, Sheehan, Reed LLC.
Democrat incumbent Lakshmi (Lucky) Reddy filed for judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 2.
Reddy served as Vigo County’s chief judge in 2017 and 2018 and is the current presiding judge for District 19 which includes Vigo, Sullivan, Clay, and Putnam counties. A presiding judge has the responsibility of appointing a special judge when cases need to be re-assigned due to conflict of interest or request by parties for change of judge.
Other state filings include incumbent Republican Rep. Bob Heaton filed for the Indiana House District 46 seat, according to the Indiana Election Division, which also lists incumbent Democrat Tonya Pfaff for House District 43. Pfaff had previously announced her filing on her Facebook page. Incumbent Republican Beau Baird filed for House District 44.
In Vigo County, incumbent Democrat Aaron D. Loudermilk filed for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council. Also Republican Lucas T. G. Bendzsa filed for an at-large seat on the County Council.
