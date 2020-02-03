More candidates have filed for the May 5 primary elections.
Theresa (Shelly) Wormser filed as a Democrat for Vigo County coroner, while Luke Treadway filed as a Republican for Vigo County coroner.
Brandon R. Halleck filed as a Democrat for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council. He is chief operating officer for CHANCES for Indiana Youth.
Ed Ping also filed as a Democrat for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council. Ping served on the County Council from 2009 to 2016.
