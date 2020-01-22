More candidates have filed for the May 5 primaries.
Democrat incumbent James R. (Jim) Mann II filed for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council.
Republican Thomas William (Tom) Bogigian also filed for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council,
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Larry D. Bucshon filed for U.S. representative for the Eighth Congressional District of Indiana.
The Indiana primary filing period for state and county offices opened Jan. 8 and closes at noon Feb. 10.
