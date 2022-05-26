Moore to lead TH Boys & Girls Club

Bobby Moore is the new chief executive officer of the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club.
Most recently the interim CEO, Moore has worked at the club for more than 33 years and also participated in club programs as a youth.
After a national search, the board on Thursday decided to name Moore the next CEO based on a committee recommendation.
“I’m very excited for myself and the Boys & Girls Club and the new direction we’re going,” Moore said. Once the news became public, he received many calls and texts offering congratulations.
“I’ll work as hard as I can to continue the tradition at the Boys & Girls Club,” he said. “My life has evolved around the community and the club and just continuing to help out in any way we can.”
Club operations are currently located at Meadows Elementary, and whether it continues to locate there or moves to another site is yet to be decided by the board.
“We’re not sure where we’re going to be. There are still ongoing talks,” Moore said.
During his tenure at THB&GC, Moore has been program director, assistant director, director of operations and interim CEO. He said he loves the Boys & Girls Club and the community “and now, I’ve been given the opportunity to be the CEO. … I’m excited for the future and what we all can accomplish together.”
His goals are to continue to build on programs already in place, including after-school, early-bird day camp, robotics and educational programming.
Moore is a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Indiana State University.
Dave Friedrich, THB&GC board president, said the board did a national search, and finalists were interviewed last week.
Moore’s experience and vision for the club made him the right choice, Friedrich said.
“He did an excellent job through the interview process and I think it’s his time to lead the club … I look forward to working with him,” Friedrich said.
As far as location, the club is waiting to see what the Vigo County School Corp. plans to do with Meadows Elementary, which will no longer be an elementary school with the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
Part of the decision will be based on the district’s long-term plans for the property, Friedrich said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
