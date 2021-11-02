Montezuma man wanted after Monday pursuit

A Montezuma man faces criminal charges in two counties following a pursuit Monday in Parke County.
Dylan A. Hart, 32, fled Parke County Sheriff’s deputies about 1 p.m. Monday after deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation and suspicious activity at Canal and Washington streets in Montezuma.
Police said the vehicle continued to the town of Howard, where Hart ditched the vehicle in flooded river bottoms. Hart was able to flee on foot and avoid capture, police said.
He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Hart was on house arrest in Owen County, but police said it is believed Hart removed his monitoring bracelet during Monday’s incident.
