Montezuma man faces multiple charges

A Montezuma man was arrested Wednesday after Parke County sheriff's deputies responded to a reported battery in progress at a Montezuma residence.
Donald H. Maloney, 25, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, strangulation, battery, battery on law enforcement, criminal confinement and interfering with reporting a crime.
When police arrived at the scene, they said they could hear a female inside the home screaming for help. Deputies forced open the back door of the home and found Maloney battering a woman.
Police said Maloney made an aggressive move toward police, so a Rockville police canine was deployed. Maloney kicked the dog in the face, police said, and a Parke County deputy deployed a taser.
Maloney was taken into custody, while two women inside the home were taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment of injuries.
Maloney is being held in Parke County Jail with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
