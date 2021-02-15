A Montezuma man faces an allegation of child molestation following an investigation in Parke County.
Terry O'Toole, 53, was arrested Friday at his residence by Parke County sheriff deputies.
An initial report was made to the Indiana Department of Child Services, who turned the investigation over to police on Jan. 26.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for O'Toole on a Level 1 felony count of child molestation.
The case remains under investigation.
Bond was set at $100,000. A hearing is pending in Parke Circuit Court.
