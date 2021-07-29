The Montezuma Christian Church clothes closet is “passing on the bounty we have received” beginning with a Back to School Bash on Aug. 14. There is no limit on the thousands of items available in the giveaway.
Other events at the church's clothes closet include.
• An "End of Season, MEGA giveaway" on Sept. 11, again with no limit on thousands of items available.
• On Oct. 9, the clothes closet will have a "First Chance at Fall" giveaway of sweatshirts, light coats and shoes.
• A "Winter Preparedness" giveaway set for Nov. 13 includes winter coats and boots.
• A "Merry Christmas" clothes giveaway is scheduled Dec. 11.
The clothes closet at 1081 N. Jefferson St. receives new and gently used items from donations from the Montezuma area, and makes the items available to anyone who shows up when the closet is open. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Emergency needs can be met upon request.
For more information follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Montezuma-Christian-Church, and MCC FREE Clothing Closet. For inquiries, send a FB message.
