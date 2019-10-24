Monroe named Osterloo Award winner

For Lieutenant Jeffrey Monroe, being a firefighter was not a childhood dream.
"At that time, there were a lot of layoffs and factories leaving. It was an opportunity to have some job security, with a pension and insurance to start a family," Monroe, 50, said. "Unlike some people, it was never a childhood dream. Even though the pay was horrible, at least you would not be laid off unless you messed something up."
Monroe, who started as a firefighter on May 14, 1991, said most firefighters at that time worked two jobs. He worked a second job in construction.
"It gave me an opportunity to serve the community and confidence my family would be fed," he said. "I was hired under (former Terre Haute Mayor) Pete Chalos. The old guys on the job were your mentors, so you wanted to impress them every day," Monroe said.
"There were times, as a new guy on the job, you were not even allowed to sit at the same table and eat food with them. The only way to sit at the table was to impress the old guys, so you worked your butt off and went above and beyond," he said.
"That mentality has always been there with me. You do not want to be tagged as a slacker or not a hard worker," Monroe said.
Monroe still works a second job, starting a new business two years ago called Wizard Soft Wash, an exterior and roofing cleaning business.
In March, Monroe received the Firefighter of the Year Award during the 14th Annual Terre Haute Firefighters Recognition and Commendation Dinner.
On Thursday, Monroe received The Osterloo Award, sponsored by the The Breakfast Optimist Club of Terre Haute. The city fire department nominates its firefighter of the year for that award.
"For most people, a firefighter means a person who puts out fires, but to us, it means so much more," said Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said during a meeting of the Optimist Club at MCL Restaurant & Bakery at The Meadows shopping center. "Firefighters are problem solvers. They are the people that run in when the whole world is running out."
Fisher said it takes a special mindset to be a firefighter. "Not everyone can do it and to be honest not everyone would want to," he said.
Fisher said Monroe is "smart and decisive enough to make sound tactical decisions, strong enough to provide the brute force needed when necessary and tenacious enough to keep going when others can't. If we attempted to choose an event to attach this honor to for him, the hardest part would be to not get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of things he has accomplished and the number of lives that he has touched in his career.
"He represents the best that the Terre Haute Fire Department has to offer for over two decades and we are all better for the privilege of working alongside him," Fisher said.
The award is named for Capt. John Osterloo, who died from injuries fighting the "Haven & Greddes Department Store" fire that happened on Dec. 19, 1898. An electrical problem ignited cotton padding being used as a Christmas decoration. Osterloo led a team into an adjacent building to keep the fire from spreading, when a wall collapsed, pinning him under heavy beams. Fire underneath that wreckage burned his legs to the bone and he died nine days later of blood poisoning.
