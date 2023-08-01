The Vigo County Council spent Tuesday evening listening to an array of requests for money from a variety of sources — some asking for American Rescue Plan Act funding, others requesting money from the county’s general fund.
Tuesday’s gathering was a sunshine meeting, so votes for the topics discussed will be conducted at its next meeting Aug. 8.
Except for one matter. The meeting opened with County Commissioners Mark Clinkenbeard and Mike Morris requesting the council approve a letter of support for the pressing matter of moving emergency dispatch from the deteriorating basement of the former jail building to the county community corrections building, which is in far better shape.
The move would cost approximately $900,000 and take four or five months to complete. The only other option would be move dispatch to the current jail, which could cost between $4-5 million. Remaining in that basement was not considered an option.
Given that Vigo County dispatch has experienced a number of issues since the June 30 storm, time was of the essence and the council’s letter of approval would allow the move to the community corrections building to proceed immediately.
Spurred by Councilwoman Vicki Weger, the council moved to suspend the rules of parliamentary procedure, which prohibits votes taking place during a sunshine meeting. A unanimous vote was required but would allow the council to act that night. The resolution of support was likewise unanimously approved.
After the vote passed, Council President R. Todd Thacker said, “We’re dealing with this tonight because somebody else didn’t deal with this before,” a hearty endorsement for acting proactively rather than reactively.
In other business, Vigo County Highway Director Larry Robbins requested that pay rates be adjusted for his employees, saying that the Indiana Department of Transportation’s street department is paying $23 an hour — well above what country employees make — while those working similar jobs in the private section are earning as much as $25 an hour.
Robbins said he had five open positions which were seeing little to no applicants. Because of his smaller staff, he explained, the highway department was not keeping up with roadway needs that it usually takes care of.
Judge Chris Newton appeared to request supplemental funding for its work-release program. Last year, Newton said he had $83,000 to work with, but this year the budget was cut to $45,000. He was asking for an additional $20,000 for the program, which council members agreed was preferable to keeping inmates holed up in jail.
Vigo County Chief Probation Officer Deborah Elliott-Kesler appeared before the council to request $6,834 in contractual services, which would allow those in the court to seek employment in the community. A request was also made to modify local income tax rates in order to bankroll needs at sundry local firefighting districts.
Clinkenbeard returned to request $10,000 to pave parking lots outside county buildings, and again to request $1.44 million to build a facility near the new jail that would be home to a morgue, a place for the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department for its vehicle maintenance and to provide storage space for the Public Defenders’ office.
The added facility would take the jail’s cost to the break-even point, Clinkenbeard noted, since building the new jail came in at $1.6 million under budget.
Coroner Janie Myers said that the county needed a new morgue. In the past week, six bodies were vying for only two spaces in the current morgue. Bodies had to be routinely shipped to Regional Hospital, which charges the county $100 a day to store the bodies. A cooler in the new morgue would hold up to 12 bodies, and Vigo County could rent space out to other counties seeking a place to store bodies.
Vigo County Drug Court requested funds to retain employees — it’s currently down to one, who’s serving both as a coordinator and a case manager.
The remainder of the evening’s funding requests were for ARPA money. Kristin Craig of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce requested $750,000 to enhance the West Central Business Hub, situated in the old Hulman building downtown.
Happiness Bag Executive Director Jodi Moan requested $750,000 to go to the completion of the building expansion on the property that serves those with intellectual and physical disabilities. She noted that in a few years, Happiness Bag has gone from a clientele of 45-50 of those it calls “friends” to about 200 friends nowadays.
Moan has been fundraising for the expansion for a couple of years — $2.8 million is needed to finish the project and with the ARPA money from the county, it would be short of its target by $430,000.
Thacker told her he preferred to help her reach her target. “I wish we could change that number,” he said.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Interim President Brennan Randolph appeared before the council to request $500,000 to strengthen its equine studies program. SMWC is the only college in the state that offers a degree in equine studies, he noted, and it has plenty of room in its horse barns for more than the 50 horses it currently has.
Expanding the number of programs featuring horses at the college would both increase tourism in the area and enrollment at the school, Randolph added.
The Terre Haute Humane Society requested $250,000 to build a low-cost animal clinic and additional shelter space on its grounds. It received an equal amount from the city of Terre Haute’s ARPA money. Donors are also helping the shelter meet the project’s entire budget of $675,000.
Ray Buechler, president of the shelter’s board of directors, told the council that it currently was housing 100 dogs over its capacity.
Council members also discussed the delayed BakerTilly study examining local civil servants’ pay scales in comparison to others around the state. It wants to help those at the bottom of the pay scale locally, and has been waiting for the study in order to vote on increasing wages. They discussed making those raises retroactive, with most agreeing employees’ paychecks should be boosted retroactively to January 2023.
