Northbound and southbound lanes of Indiana 63 near Vermillion County Rise, formerly the Newport Chemical Depot site, will be closed intermittently between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday for a utility relocation.
Duke Energy said it must remove an old feeder circuit to Vermillion Rise. The power company said the idle asset is in such condition it could become a public safety concern if not removed.
Duke said it is working with police and INDOT and will try to minimize closure times by working as efficiently and as safely as possible.
