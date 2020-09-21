The Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic is reopening and will be seeing patients from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 and Oct. 10 at the Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 6 1/2 St., Terre Haute.
The clinic is implementing a new schedule to better serve patients. If you are not acutely ill and would like to see a physician, please make an appointment from 8 to 10 a.m., if possible.
If you are acutely ill but do not have symptoms of COVID-19 — including: cough, fever, trouble breathing, or new loss of taste and smell — please make an appointment from 10 a.m. to noon, if possible. All lab services will be available.
If you believe you have been exposed COVID-19 and/or have similar symptoms, the clinic asks you please do not visit but instead go to the nearest urgent care center.
Appointments are appreciated and can be made at: http://www.mwmcth.org/
Masks are required for the entire visit.
