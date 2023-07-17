The Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic will offer a Back-to-School Day from 8 a.m. to noon July 22.

The clinic includes free vaccines, sports physicals, check-ups, etc. to any elementary, middle, or high school student.

Children receiving free school vaccines must be uninsured, under-insured or receive Medicaid.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.mwmcth.org

The 100% free clinic run by medical students is in the Landsbaum Center For Health Education at 1433 N 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute.

It offers primary care services, patient education, health screens, acute services, lab tests, etc. Its goal is to help the under-insured or uninsured in the Terre Haute area by offering free accessible healthcare.

For general questions, call ​812-237-6962.

