Women's Health Day is 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic. Walk-ins are welcome.
The clinic has received $9,000 from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to purchase an ultrasound bone scanner that will allow the clinic to offer free bone density screenings to women who attend on Saturday.
Bone density screenings can be used in the clinic to evaluate an individual’s osteoporosis/osteopenia status. Using the same-day results from the scan, patients will be counseled on their individual bone health and will be educated on easy changes that they can make to their daily activities that can help prevent falls and fractures.
Women who screen positive for osteoporosis will be referred to a partner clinic for a diagnostic DEXA scan and a doctor that can manage their care.
The Wheat Memorial Clinic is a completely student-run free clinic, operated out of the Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 6 ½ St., Terre Haute, in partnership with Indiana University School of Medicine students and ISU students in the nursing, dietetics, social work, and massage therapy departments.
The clinic allows an opportunity for patients to receive high quality, coordinated care, while the students learn inter-professional collaboration and team-based care.
Health day will include free bone density screenings, cervical cancer screenings (pap smears), health maintenance exams and referrals to partners for breast cancer screenings (mammograms) and other care.
