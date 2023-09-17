The Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic is offering a Diabetes/Nutrition Specialty Day from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23.
This offering is geared toward patients with diabetes and includes labs (blood glucose, HbA1c, lipid panels, etc.), blood pressure checks, expertise of physicians, wellness exams, peripheral neuropathy monitoring/foot exams, nutrition advice and more.
Personnel will include a primary care physician, endocrinologist and a nutritionist.
Patients can walk-in or sign up online at MWMCTH.org.
The Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic is a 100% free clinic at the Landsbaum Center For Health Education, 1433 N. 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute.
The clinic. offers primary care services, patient education, health screens, acute services, lab tests, etc. Its main goal is to help the underinsured or uninsured in the Terre Haute area by offering free accessible healthcare.
