Vigo County officials including Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Sheriff John Plasse will meet Monday with members of Citizens Action to discuss concerns about and ideas for improvements to the criminal justice system.
That group, along with Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, first met in November 2019.
The participants agreed to continue the dialogue regarding ways to address concerns of racial inequalities in the local criminal justice system, according to a news release issued by Modesitt's office on behalf of the group.
"The recent implementation of Criminal Rule 26 in Vigo County will be addressing some of the concerns discussed at the first meeting, such as bail practices and how they impact the poor and minorities. We look forward to an ongoing dialogue as we continue to discuss issues and reforms in the Vigo County criminal justice system," said Modesitt.
For more information, contact Citizens of Action at (812) 223-1330 or cdmfree24@yahoo.com or Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts at 812-462-3305 or Rob.Roberts@VigoCounty.IN.gov.
