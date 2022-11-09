In the race for Vigo County Prosecutor, incumbent Republican Terry Modesitt appeared to secure a solid win over first-time Democratic challenger Johnny Vaughn.
Late Tuesday, Modesitt was headed into his fifth term, tallying 15,347 votes (61.79%) to Vaughn’s 9,492 with approximately 1,400 votes to go.
During the race, Modesitt, 65, pointed to his experience, with more than 100,000 cases prosecuted; 72 homicide convictions and seven cold cases resolved with convictions; more than 85 jury trials and more than 40 years experience in law practice.
Vaughn, 28, who received his law degree in 2021, said his family’s experiences with law enforcement would help him as a prosecutor. He also advocated non-prosecution of low-level marijuana possession cases, saying they amount to a misuse of resources.
“Right now you have to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and you either enter into a diversion program, which you have to pay over $200 for, or you do community service. I just wouldn’t prosecute at all,” Vaughn said.
Modesitt answered that such cases are currently handled by ticketing, not jailing, and he said it is up to the Legislature to craft the law and not the place of a county prosecutor to decide which laws to enforce.
Modesitt said the prosecutor’s office under his direction is working with other stakeholders — law enforcement, the courts, community corrections and probation, the recovery community — to try to ease jail overcrowding.
“We are doing everything we can think of, because let’s face it, the addiction problem is the one that is causing a lot of the jail overcrowding. We are trying to figure out ways if we can help people get their lives straightened out and in the long run that will help our jail overcrowding issues,” Modesitt said. “… We are trying as much as possible to recommend in-home detention and send people to community corrections.”
