A Vigo County resident is asking the Vigo County Council to determine if money from the county sheriff’s commissary fund listed as a contribution to the primary election campaign of Terry Modesitt for Prosecutor is permitted.
Matt Larimer raised that question this past week while addressing the Council. He argued that under state law, the commissary fund is limited to the operations of the sheriff’s department and merchandise for resale to jail inmates, unless another use is approved by the council.
“In the prior election, in our county prosecutor’s campaign finance report, he lists a direct contribution from the sheriff’s commissary fund, which if I understand the Indiana code correctly, it is not an approved use of those funds,” Larimer told the Council.
“The one exception is if the sheriff gets permission from the county’s fiscal body to use those funds other than the state’s guidelines,” Larimer told the Council.
Council President Todd Thacker assigned the question to the council’s attorney for review.
Larimer is a technical education teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School and previously served as an associate pastor at Terre Haute North Christian Church and a pastor at Rio Grande Baptist Church. He also contributes to the Terre Haute Vice News Website and wrote about the contributions on Dec. 19.
The sheriff commissary fund is listed as a $500 direct campaign contribution in June 2022 under “contributions by political action committees” on Modesitt’s pre-primary campaign report, which lists contributions from May 9 to October 14.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the commissary money “was not a (campaign) donation. I sponsored a team in the prosecutor’s golf outing.” He added the golf outing is held annually.
“Many sheriffs before me have sponsored teams for different events over the years from commissary. Part of the state statute says you can use commissary funds for any program or event that will curb juvenile delinquency, domestic violence or drug rehabilitation or substance abuse.
“The prosecutor in the past has given many donations to drug rehabilitation programs throughout the county,” the sheriff said.
“In my opinion, it falls in that category because the prosecutor does all those things. I know when you do campaign finance reports, I know when I did my golf outing, it doesn’t say what it is for, just says a donation (for a golf outing),” Plasse said. “It doesn’t give a clear picture.”
Plasse said he participated in the prosecutor’s annual golf outing at Rea Park and did not consider it a political contribution.
“All of my transactions go to the (Indiana) State Board of Accounts every month,” Plasse said. “The (Vigo) County Council gets a copy of that every six months. I will call the State Board of Accounts to let them know and see if they have issues with that.
“I want to make sure that is OK since (Larimer) brought that up.”
The sheriff said he viewed the contribution as a way to support programs through the prosecutor’s office.
“If I give to the Breakfast Optimist Club, whose sole purpose is to help kids, that is where that money goes towards and I know many sheriffs have used commissary (funds) throughout the state for that,” Plasse said. “My intentions were for the prosecutor’s office, not for Terry’s campaign,” the sheriff said.
Ricci Hofherr, government technical assistance and compliance director for counties at Indiana State Board of Accounts, said the SBOA is a post-audit agency and does not make an opinion prior to an audit.
However, Hofherr said state statute outlines the uses of commissary funds.
“It is very particular. There are nine items, eight of them are all strictly sheriff and jail related, and department related.
“The ninth one you have to have (county) Council approval. It is for something that supplements your budget, but it can’t supplant the budget. It can’t take over a budget item,” she said.
Additionally, the State Board of Accounts issues guidelines on the use of commissary funds.
“Our uniform compliance guidance that we have states that expenditures for political purposes such as contributions to political campaigns, whether it is directly or indirectly, which is not authorized by law, could be the personal obligation of the responsible officer or the employee,” Hofherr said.
“When you talk about commissary funds, one thing to remember is they are public funds,” Hofherr said.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said the money from the commissary fund was for a golf outing.
“The sheriff’s department put a team in my golf outing,” Modesitt said. “We are looking into this to see if there is anything wrong. I didn’t even realize what check was paid for the golf team because I have an accountant handle all my campaign contributions.
“If there is anything incorrect, we will straighten it out and make it right,” Modesitt said.
Larimer wrote Modesitt’s campaign also lists donation from his church and says IRS rules cannot contribute to a political campaign, either for or against a candidate. The donation, also made in June 2022, was for $650 from West Terre Haute Community Church Inc.
West Terre Haute Community Church Inc. received tax exempt status in 2011 and filed IRS 990 tax exempt reports in 2011, 2012 and 2013, but as a church is not required to file the reports annually.
In March 2018, West Terre Haute Community Church Inc. filed a certificate of assumed business name as West Side Christian Church with the Indiana Secretary of State.
Modesitt said the church donation is from “the church that I attend, and they had a team in my golf outing.” Modesitt said it is his understanding that a church member paid for the golf outing “but wanted the church’s name on it because (the donor) wanted the church to get recognition that we supported somebody who goes to our church.”
Modesitt said he has held a golf outing “every year that I have been the prosecutor. So for 16 years we have had an annual golf outing,” adding he has made several contributions from proceeds raised by the golf outing.
“When (Terre Haute police) officer (Rob) Pitts died (in 2018), I donated to his family and have donated to different stuff like that out of that fund too,” Modesitt said.
Chris Wilbur, pastor at West Side Christian Church, said a church member gave money so he and others could play in the golf tournament.
“All we did was give the money to Terry (Modesitt) so we could get advertisement. That’s all we did. The church didn’t pay a dime,” Wilbur said. “Our church was not involved.”
Modesitt said he will also review that donation.
“Once again, if there is any problem, we will make it right. Last thing I will do is cause a problem for my church,” Modesitt said.
