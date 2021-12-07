MOD Pizza to open Friday in Terre Haute

MOD Pizza is slated to open Friday at 3580 S. U.S. 41.
It is the first MOD artisan-style pizza and salad business in Terre Haute for Scott Womack, president of Womack Restaurants Inc.
Womack started in Terre Haute in 1990, with a group of IHOP Restaurants, selling those properties off in 2014/2015, switching to Popeyes and expanding into MOD Pizza.
"This will be our 12th MOD and we have sold several Popeyes off and are now down to six," Womack said. The company operates in Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
MOD Pizza was founded by husband and wife Scott and Ally Svenson in 2008 in Seattle. The concept is a pizza that can be made with more than 30 toppings and the price stays the same no matter the number of toppings.
"Any pizza one price," Womack said. "The crust is fantastic. They engineered the crust from the get-go and it is just fantastic. It is thin crust and crispy and the pizza is fantastic and the salads are excellent as well."
The new business will be open daily starting at 11 a.m. MOD has a digital app that can be downloaded on Apple or Android devices to make ordering easy: "Just walk in and grab your pizza," Womack said.
•••
In other business, James Keith with Hilco Real Estate LLC said the 85-room Sleep Inn at 3030 S. U.S. 41 "is under contract and is to close in the next couple of weeks. It was bought by someone in Indiana." The hotel was sold in November.
The three-story hotel, on two acres, was renovated in 2019 as a turnkey business.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
