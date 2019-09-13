Mock election provides tuneup for poll workers

On the electronic voting screen, the choices were either Abraham Lincoln or George Washington for president.
As a voter, you could say yes or no about whether Jimmy Fallon was the best choice for the Tonight Show.
Those were some of the questions on the ballot in the second mock election conducted by the Vigo County Clerk’s office to prepare poll workers for the Nov. 5 election.
As part of the exercise held Friday at the Vigo County Public Library, poll workers had to go through the process for those who did not have a piece of identification.
The poll workers needed to provide a provisional ballot, working through an e-poll book to find the voter’s address.
After a provisional ballot was made and the voter cast a vote — in this case for Abraham Lincoln — the provisional ballot was placed into an envelope, with clerks instructing the voter to provide identification to the county clerk’s office within 10 days after the election and before noon on the 10th day.
“Last time, in the first mock election, we just wanted to get the flow of how the room was going to go and how things would be laid out. Today [Friday] I want to throw a lot of curve balls at them,” said Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman.
“The more times they [the clerks] see problems before election day, the better opportunity they will have to know exactly what to do and how to do it.”
Other curve balls are “residents who are not from the state, and people who have claimed they are registered but are not. We will throw a lot at them and will time how long it takes for them to get through it. These are real things that come up on election day, so when we do these things in training, we will be better prepared on election day to have a smoother and more efficient election,” Newman said.
The general election will also bring a new way for voters to check the wait times in lines at the county’s 14 vote centers.
“We are working and coordinating with the county clerk’s office for a campaign we are calling Vote Vigo,” said Garrett Brown, communications director of the Vigo County Public Library.
On election day Nov. 5, voters go to Twitter and Facebook by using @votevigo to get regular updates on wait times at voting centers, Brown said.
“We will have volunteers at all 14 of the vote centers to try to post accurate wait times on social media,” Brown said. “When Nov. 5 rolls around and you are on your lunch break and you want to try to figure out which voting center has the smallest line, you will be able to go to social media to see which center closest to you is the best” in terms of short waiting times, he said.
The library already has voter information at www.votevigo.org, showing a voter where to get registered, requirements to cast a vote and an interactive map of all the polling centers indicating if a center is open for early absentee voting.
“We currently will only have the wait times on Twitter and Facebook on the day of the election,” Brown said. “That is because this is a fairly new campaign and we are trying to get it set up properly and it seems social media is one of the best ways to get that information out the quickest and be the most productive as possible.”
Brown said the library is seeking to have four volunteers at each voting center to post updates on wait times.
“It is a phenomenal idea,” Newman said of the use of social media for wait times in voting lines.
“I think the library has jumped in with both feet and we are glad to have them as a partner. The library has always been big about supporting voting. It is in the top five” voting sites, the county clerk said.
