'Moby Dick' release party set for Aug. 17

On Aug. 17, the Swope Art Museum will host a book release party from 1 to 3 p.m. for a new edition of “Moby-Dick” illustrated with the art of Terre Haute native Gilbert Wilson.
At 2 p.m., Robert Elder will talk about the new, full-color edition being published by Hat & Beard Press in celebration of Herman Melville’s 200th birthday.
The book is 500 pages, featuring more than 150 illustrations by Wilson, whose lifetime obsession was Moby-Dick. Wilson’s Moby-Dick paintings and drawings helped inspire the 1956 film adaptation starring Gregory Peck and Orson Welles.
The large, coffee-table book will showcase never-before-published artwork, notes, and meditations on the novel — drawing from unprecedented access to Wilson’s estate, Elder said.
A special slipcase version will also include a new biography of Wilson written by Edward K. Spann.
Wilson’s works include murals at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Indiana State University and Ohio’s Antioch College.
Pre-sales of the book are available at https://hatandbeard.com/products/moby-dick-illustrated-by-gilbert-wilson
The books will be available at the release party and then more widely available in September through Amazon, on the publisher’s website and at bookstores, Elder said.
