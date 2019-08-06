A book release party for Moby-Dick illustrated by Gilbert Wilson has been postponed.
Originally scheduled for Aug. 17, the book release party will now take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Ron Elder will speak at 2 p.m.
The event is at the Swope Art Museum.
The new, full-color edition is being published by Hat & Beard Press in celebration of Herman Melville’s 200th birthday. The book features more than 150 illustrations by Wilson. A special slipcase version will also include a new biography of Wilson written by Edward K. Spann.
Pre-sales are available at https://hatandbeard.com/products/moby-dick-illustrated-by-gilbert-wilson.
— Sue Loughlin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.