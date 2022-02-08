Mobile vaccination clinics are planned this week by the Vigo County Health Department.
All clinics are open to the public, and all offer the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, Moderna for ages 18 and up, and boosters for ages 12 and up.
On Wednesday, a clinic is set for 10 a.m. at Warren Village, 1300 N. 25th St., Terre Haute.
On Thursday, a clinic is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the IGA, 1000 National Ave., West Terre Haute.
On Friday, a clinic is set for 10 a.m. at Lockport Apartments, 2 Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.