Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Observed the third Monday of January each year, the holiday marks the birth date of King, who was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia. The civil rights leader, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 35, was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Below are Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities in Terre Haute for today:
Indiana State University
In keeping with its tradition of public service, Indiana State University will again this year host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service today.
Students give back to ISU and the Terre Haute community by working on various projects at numerous sites in the Wabash Valley between 9 a.m. and noon. Those sites include:
• Signature Health Care
• St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen
• Goodwill Industries
• Silver Birch
• Vigo County Public Library
• MLK Youth Summit at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club
• Tonight at 6, there is a candlelight vigil commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at ISU’s Dede Plaza fountain near the Hulman Memorial Student Union. The event is organized by student members of The National Association of Black Accountants.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Rose-Hulman features an award-winning journalist in T.J. Holmes, who will discuss the diverse perspectives he brings to reporting today’s news events. He speaks from 7 to 8 p.m. today at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall. Seating is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Holmes has been an ABC News anchor/correspondent since December 2014, contributing to the network’s “Good Morning America” and other programs.
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club
The city of Terre Haute Human Relations Commission hosts its annual Youth Leadership Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, 924 N. 13th Street. The summit is free and designed to inspire area youth to follow King’s example as they work to realize their own dreams. Student registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.