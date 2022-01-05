The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest sponsored by the Indiana Association of School Principals is now open.
Students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate.
Students are asked to write their essays based on the following quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Hate multiples hate, violence multiplies violence, and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction.”
More specific contest information can be found on the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest website, https://iasp.org/students/mlk-jr-essay. The online submission deadline is Feb. 28.
This program is free for Department of Student Programs member schools. Non-member schools will be charged $10 per essay.
Department membership is independent of individual administrator membership through IASP. If you are unsure if your school is a DSP member, or for more information, contact Chris at chammer@iasp.org.
