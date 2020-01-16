MLK dinner speaker challenges students to be agents of change

Days shy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 91st birthday, Indiana State University’s annual MLK dinner challenged attendees to reflect on the lessons of a life cut short and to carry forward the man’s legacy of radical bravery.
Highlighted by a keynote address from award-winning journalist and author Joan Morgan, folks were asked to consider whether America is post-racial and what King Jr. would have to say about the world today.
Following the election of former President Barrack Obama in 2008, it was thought that the country might finally be turning the page on its ugly past and systemic racial disparities, Morgan said.
“The country was filled with an incredible optimism in seeing what people thought would never happen,” Morgan said. “In 2008 we were not even a good 60 years away from black people first being able to vote.
“And so it was a time of incredible change and optimism, but we quickly saw that there was a radical push back in response to that, starting with the Tea Party.”
And where we are now, Morgan said, is in a time that has seen deep-rooted issues reappear and be championed, “from the top down.”
Her response then, she said, is to empower students and those traditionally oppressed to break free of helicopter parents and safe spaces, and to carve out brave spaces and be agents of change.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in the aughts as parents and educators creating safe spaces on campus and introduced trigger warnings and have done things to make people, particularly people who fell they’ve been marginalized, feel as if they have space, agency and validity on campus,” Morgan said.
“At the same time our children are literally watching the planet burn in front of our eyes. We’ve seen a right-wing swing in terms of our politics and have seen rampant displays of sexism, homophobia, patriarchy from the top down. And that is the world they have to navigate.”
Morgan said examples of courageous teen leaders are already making a difference in the world.
“Saving this planet is not on us,” Morgan said. “I think when you see our strongest climate activist is a 16-year-old, Greta [Thunberg], when you see the Parkland four, who after the murder of those babies I thought this is how we dismantle the NRA, and we saw nothing change, really.
“It’s the students who are actually stepping up as activists. It’s the students who are putting themselves on the line. It’s the students who aren’t afraid of internet trolls and bullying and being disparaged by the far right, because have literally been in environments with bodies on the ground and had to bury their fellow students.
“I think we are in radically different times. It’s time for radical change and radical bravery. And I think that’s really what Dr. King was all about.”
