The City of Terre Haute Human Relations Commission on Monday will host its annual Youth Summit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Chances and Services for Youth, 1101 S, 13th St, Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the program is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students in grades 6 through 12 are invited to attend the hands-on workshop focused around diversity, equity and inclusion. Each participant will attend a wide range of activities hosted by local educators and community leaders. Freddie Silveria will serve as keynote speaker and will host the following workshops: “Break Down the Walls” and “We Are Better Together.” The workshops include a blend of large group, small group and one-on-one experiences and provide an opportunity for students to create empathy, build social awareness, and create meaningful relationships with peers outside their traditional friend group.
Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided to all student attendees. Facemask are required and will be provided for all participants.
