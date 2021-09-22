Mixed news on COVID-19 locally

The Vigo County School Corp. COVID dashboard shows that the number of teachers with COVID is up by a few, staff positives are down and student cases also are down compared to last week.

The number of teacher quarantines is down slightly, other staff quarantines are down and student quarantines also are down.

Last week there were three active teacher cases, and this week, there are eight; last week there were four teachers in quarantine, and on Wednesday, there were three.

Last week, there were 22 other staff who were positive, and this week there are 14. Other staff in quarantine numbers 12 last week, and this week, it is five.

For students, there were 152 positive cases Wednesday, compared to 193 last week; there were 351 active quarantines Wednesday, compared to 374 a week earlier.

Vigo County remains orange on the state’s color-coded map, which means medium to high community spread. Counties around Vigo are red; that includes Sullivan, Clay, Parke and Vermillion.

“I think it’s safe to say cases in Vigo County are still steadily high,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

In the VCSC, “We remain steady. The good news is we are seeing our student quarantines drop,” he said.

He believes next week’s dashboard will show a continuing drop in quarantines now that VCSC has a mask mandate in place for all grades, which became effective Sept. 14.

A governor’s executive order allows for districts to avoid quarantines in the classroom when all are masked.

“I think it will be strongly reflected next week,” when the mask mandate will have been in place for more than two weeks, Riley said.

At Indiana State

ISU employees can donate sick time for others impacted by COVID

At Indiana State University, employees are able to donate up to four weeks of sick time to a COVID sick leave donation pool for those employees who have run out of paid leave time and must isolate or quarantine.

All donations made will be put into a “sick leave donation bank” and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“These hours allow employees who are out due to isolation or quarantine related to COVID 19 to receive donations and remain in a paid status after all other employee leave time has been exhausted,” according to ISU Today campus communication.

Those who donate hours may transfer up to four weeks per fiscal year, but they must have a remaining balance of at least two weeks of accrued sick leave after the transfer.

Recipients must have used all balances of sick leave, vacation and convenience days.

“This is just the latest iteration of a longstanding program at ISU where employees can donate sick time to be used by others after they have exhausted their leave time,” said Mark Alesia, ISU director of university communication.

According to ISU’s COVID dashboard Wednesday, eight employees were in isolation with active COVID and 10 employees were in quarantine. It also reported that 68.2% of benefits eligible employees had verified vaccinations.

The dashboard showed that 42.8% of the on-campus population [on-campus students and benefits-eligible employees] had verified vaccinations, and 37.3% of on-campus students had verified vaccinations.

It showed that among students, there were 38 students with COVID, 13 isolating on campus and 25 off campus. Another 52 students were in quarantine, three on campus and 49 off campus.

New deaths in Vigo County

Data provided by the Indiana Department of Health shows that there were 3,936 new COVID cases statewide Wednesday, with 72 new deaths reported; the deaths occurred between Aug. 9 and Sept. 21. Of the 72 deaths, the dashboard shows five of those deaths were in Vigo County, two in Sullivan County and one in Clay County.

“You definitely assume that most of the people who died were at one point in the ICU and made it to a vent and didn’t come off the vent. ... That’s usually how it goes,” although not necessarily in all cases, said Roni Elder, Vigo County Health Department spokeswoman.

The Vigo County Health Department records those who died in the week that they pass, she said. It also waits until it receives the death certificate to verify COVID was the cause of death. The local health department’s graph shows there were 11 deaths in Vigo County due to COVID between Aug. 8 and Sept. 18.

The county’s death numbers are updated weekly and may change when the local health department receives new death certificates.

State data also shows Vigo County had 61 new cases as of Wednesday.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.