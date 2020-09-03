MIX-FM, Salvation Army partner for fundraiser

The Salvation Army and 100.7 MIX-FM Radio are partnering on a "September Salvation" fundraiser.
From now through Sept. 25, the radio station is encouraging listeners to participate with “25 Days to Fundraise” for The Salvation Army. The campaign will culminate in the inaugural September Salvation Radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 on 100.7 MIX-FM.
The Salvation Army has provided the Wabash Valley community with food, clothes, emergency financial assistance, school supplies, toys during the holiday season and more for the last 133 years. It is now also helping families struggling as a result of COVID-19. It also is providing emergency lodging, utility assistance, WIFI for students during distance learning, and more for those individuals who qualify.
Fearing that the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year – the Red Kettle Campaign – may be in jeopardy due to the pandemic, MIX-FM decided to lend a hand and support the cause.
Funds raised will go toward the purchase of a new commercial refrigerator/freezer combination for the Salvation Army’s food bank to keep it fully stocked for those in need. A unit stopped functioning in March and the organization has struggled to replace it. In addition, money raised also will be used to bring on an additional caseworker.
For more information visit mymixfm.com/september-salvation/
