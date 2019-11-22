Mistakenly released Vigo inmate arrested in Georgia

A man mistakenly released from the Vigo County two months ago was arrested last week in Georgia.
Gregg F. Shepherd, 48, of Terre Haute, was released without a court date on Sept. 5, and jail personnel discovered that error on Sept. 13.
Chief Deputy Steve Meng said the sheriff's office is making plans to pick Shepherd up in Georgia and bring him back to Vigo County.
Shepherd -- who faces multiple criminal counts including criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery, auto theft and intimidation in connection with two separate crimes in September 2017 and July 2019 – was released following a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 3 where the judge set a $50,000 cash only bond in his newest case.
A jail supervisor misread a list of inmate names and approved the release of Shepherd, Vigo Sheriff John Plasse said after the incident.
When inmates are taken to court, the sheriff explained, the court has a list of names that includes a space for the outcome of each inmate after the hearing. Inmates who are to be released have their names circled on the list when they return to the jail, Plasse said.
In Shepherd's case, his name was circled in error.
That has led to a new procedure of circling both the name and status of inmates on the court's list, and another check is done in the Jailtracker system to see if an inmate has a “hold” from another court or any other records indicate the inmate should no be released, Plasse said in September. The final step in the new process is to have another jail staff member check and confirm if the person is approved for release.
