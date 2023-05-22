A Greene County woman reported missing in April has been found in California, the sheriff's office said Monday.
Michelle Sears, 40, was reported missing by family members. She had last been seen at a residence on County Road 1735 West near Linton on April 21.
On Monday, the Greene County Sheriff's Department said it had been notified by the California Highway Patrol that Sears had been located and was found to be safe and well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.