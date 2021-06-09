On June 16, sixty-nine young women from throughout Indiana will gather in Zionsville to compete for more than $60,000 in scholarships and the titles of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen 2021.
Three nights of preliminary competition beginning at 7 p.m. will culminate in the Miss Indiana Final Competition at 6 p.m. June 19.
At the end of the evening, both Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021 will be crowned.
Winners will go on to compete for the titles of Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
A few tickets are still available for purchase at www.MissIndiana.org. COVID protocols have limited the number of tickets available to allow for social distancing of audience members. All audience members will also be required to wear face coverings, as will candidates when they are in groups onstage.
A live-stream will be available for a small fee during all nights of competition. Details on how to access the live stream will be posted soon at MissIndiana.org and on Miss Indiana social media channels.
Fans, friends and family can help ensure that their favorite contestant secures a spot in the Final Competition by voting for her at Vote.MissIndiana.Org. Each vote costs $1.
A list of contestants can be found at http://missindiana.org/public_html/index.php/state-contestants/.
