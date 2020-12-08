'Miracle' still feeding the hungry

Despite challenges created by the pandemic, the Miracle on 7th Street board on Tuesday distributed $17,000 to several groups that help feed those in need.

The presentation took place at Crossroads Café in The Meadows shopping center.

The recipients are 14th and Chestnut Community Center, $1,500; Terre Haute Catholic Charities; $2,000; Ryves Youth Center, $2,000; St. Ben’s Soup Kitchen, $2,500; Providence Food Pantry, $2,000; Salvation Army, $1,000 toward its kettle campaign; United Campus Ministries, $1,000; and the Tribune-Star, $5,000 toward its Christmas Basket Fund.

“Collectively, these organizations being honored today … have fed over 180,000 meals this year,” said Terry Hogan, Miracle co-founder and board member. “That’s a heck of a lot of meals.”

In spite of the pandemic, they still found a way to provide food baskets and meals to those who depend on it, Hogan said. “You found balance when you practiced social distancing, but you didn’t distance yourself from helping. … Heroes aren’t extinct — they’re right here.”

Libby Waters, also a Miracle co-founder and board member, said the funds come from sponsors, grants and individual donors. The recipients operate food pantries, provide meals through soup kitchens or distribute Christmas baskets.

Most Miracle events had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but not its desire to help families in need. “It’s great when we can have all those fun things to do, but at least we got to take care of business, so to speak. This is what the Miracle is about ... supporting the charities in town” that assist those who are struggling, she said.

In accepting the donation, Tribune-Star editor Max Jones said, “We never really know from year to year how the basket fund is going to go, but it’s off to a tremendous start. Everything that Miracle on 7th St. does for us is terrific. ... We’re really glad to be part of such a wonderful effort.”

On Christmas Eve, the Tribune-Star will distribute 500 food baskets to families, and the fund drive goal is $20,000. The tradition began in the late 1920s. “It’s something we’re really proud of,” Jones said.

Sister Jeanne Hagelskamp accepted the funds on behalf of Providence Food Pantry, which also received nonperishable food items Monday. “Oh my golly. We can’t operate the pantry without the help of a village — it means a lot to be able to have both the [nonperishable] food and the money,” with the funds used to purchase such items as meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Bill Felts, director of 14th and Chestnut Community Center, also received a donation of six barrels of nonperishable foods from Miracle’s food drive last weekend. “It makes all the difference,” he said. “Our demand goes up almost weekly. We consistently have 125 or more people every Tuesday morning in line [for the food pantry], and that represents 125 different households.”

According to Hogan, Miracle collected more than two tons of food over the weekend, which brings the total over 12 years of the annual event to $175,000 in funds distributed as well as 32 tons of food.

Miracle organizers are already looking ahead to next year, with such favorite activities as the ice skating rink, snow globe, train and many more, Hogan said.

