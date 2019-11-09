Miracle on 7th Street set for Dec. 6, 7

The 2019 Miracle on 7th Street tradition continues in downtown Terre Haute.
This year’s Miracle on 7th Street Celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7. The two-day annual “Miracle” event, now in its 11th year, is an open-air Christmas festival with flair and local charm.
Miracle on 7th Street has grown into one of the biggest Wabash Valley events of the year. It draws thousands of people into downtown Terre Haute, many of which will be families with children. Proceeds from its event help fund a range of charitable activities and are focused especially on fighting hunger locally.
Festival features this year include:
• Annual Tree Lighting, 6:15 p.m. Dec 6;
• Can You Build It, Indiana Theatre, canned good structures built before Thanksgiving;
• Family Gingerbread Building Session, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, cost is $20 or 40 cans of food per family;
• Farrington Grove Choral performances at 1st Congregational Church;
• Gingerbread House Contest (Kit contest, $25 per kit);
• Ice Skating Rink, east side of the Vigo County School Corp. building;
• Light Your Way Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday;
• Warming Station, inside ISU Scott College of Business, with Heartland Music Academy playing music inside;
• Pictures with Santa, Snow Globe, Train Ride, Tree Decorating Contest, Window Decorating Contest — see website at miracleon7thstreet.com for details.
Vendor participation forms can be found online at: miracleon7thstreet.com. It also is not too late to be a sponsor. Monetary donations can be mailed to Miracle on 7th Street, 2518 Wilson St, Terre Haute, IN 47803.
The organization’s website is at miracleon7thstreet.com and it also is on Facebook.
Parade entries accepted
The fourth annual “Light Your Way” Christmas parade is presented by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in partnership with Miracle on 7th Street. Groups, organizations and businesses are invited to participate, with this year’s parade set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Parade entries are still being accepted through Nov. 25. Entries must be family-friendly, contain lights and portray a Christmas story or theme. Up to 80 entries will be accepted and three awards will be given at the event: best overall, most creative and most lights.
For entry form and parade rules, visit smwc.edu/light-way-christmas-parade.
