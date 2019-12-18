Miracle on 7th distributes more than $17,000

Tons of donated food will feed hungry children and adults in the Wabash Valley thanks to the 11th annual Miracle on 7th Street and the generosity of people sharing the holiday spirit.
Organizations that strive to feed the hungry got a boost on Wednesday with the presentation of more than $17,000 raised by Miracle on 7th.
“You are in the trenches every day,” Miracle committee member Terry Hogan said to representatives from Salvation Army, 14th and Chestnut Community Center, Ryves Hall, Catholic Charities, United Campus Ministries, St. Benedict Soup Kitchen and Providence Food Pantry.
“We know there is great need in the community,” event organizer Martha Crossen said Wednesday afternoon following check distribution at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. “Most of Miracle is free to the public – the parade, the Christmas tree, Santa. Helping these agencies who feed thousands of people in the community is more than we ever imagined, and we will also have tons of food to give as well.”
The $17,000 raised was $5,000 more than last year.
United Campus Ministries received a $1,000 check and will receive some canned goods for the student food pantry. Campus minister Dawn Black and food pantry coordinator Paris Pearson said they serve 60 to 80 students per month for all four area college campuses.
The Salvation Army received $1,000 for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Envoy Susan Linden said volunteer bell ringers are still needed to help in the final week leading up to Christmas. Anyone wanting to register can go online to www.registertoring.com.
The Grumbling Tummies program at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center received a $1,500 check and will be receiving a large amount of donated food. Rev. Bill Felts said the organization receives about 1,600 food requests per month. The line for the food distribution runs into the parking lot, he said, so there is a lot of need in the community.
At the Providence Food Bank, more than 400 families are served each month, said Sister Joseph Fillenwarth. She accepted a check for $2,000 and will receive barrels of food.
Jennifer Buell from Catholic Charities accepted a check for $2,000 to help feed the more than 37,000 food insecure people in west central Indiana.
“Many people have heard about the new food bank that we opened back in April,” Buell said. “We have had a phenomenal year in terms of receiving food through the food bank. In prior years we have received and distributed around 3.2 to 3.4 million pounds. This year we will reach a minimum of 3.9 million and its possible we will get up to 4 million pounds.”
Jim Edwards of Ryves Hall received a $2,000 check that will help the 1,000 children who go to the center each year. “It's amazing to see how much love and how much need they have, and this is going to help,” Edwards said.
Father Martin Day of the St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen accepted a $2,500 check. The number of people being served daily has grown, he said, to amount to 50,000 meals served per year with serving five days per week.
Day also praised Miracle on 7th as a meaningful event for the community.
“It's more than a miracle. It's a wonder what you do,” Day told the organizers. “In 11 years, it's already reached these dimensions. And I think you have such a winner here that it's going to go and go and go. I'm grateful that St. Ben's is a beneficiary and that Terre Haute also is a beneficiary.”
The final check for $5,000 was presented to the annual Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund to help fund about 600 holiday meals to needy families and individuals.
The Christmas Basket Fund is a philanthropic effort of more than 90 years that relies on community donations to provide food baskets with a turkey or ham, side dishes, milk, bread and other goodies for a holiday meal.
“The Tribune-Star is a great supporter of this city and an integral part of our culture,” Hogan said of the Miracle on 7th Street promotions and news coverage. “That is a hidden jewel of this community and everyone needs to realize that.”
The Christmas Basket Fund was started by a group of employees when the newspaper was located on Wabash Avenue. It has grown steadily, and uses a partnership with the Salvation Army to find basket recipients.
Trib-Star Editor Max Jones said the creation of Miracle on 7th showed extraordinary vision.
"It is not just a festival with things for people to do and to come celebrate the season; it has evolved thanks to these folks into this project that is contributing mightily to some great causes," Jones said. "It reminds us we are all in this together.”
Committee members who make the Miracle on 7th Street a successful two-day event are Lloyd and co-founder Libby Waters, Terry Hogan, Katie Shane, Marla Flowers, Martha Crossen, Amy Dinkle and Greta Pfaff.
The committee also thanked its major sponsors for financial support, food drives and people-power to set up and operate the Miracle celebration. Those sponsors include Terre Haute Savings Bank, Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Duke Energy, Vectren and Coca Cola.
