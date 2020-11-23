Miracle on 7th Street, one of the biggest events of the year in downtown Terre Haute, will look much different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many aspects of the event have been cancelled due to COVID safety concerns, according to a news release from the Miracle on 7th Street board. A few parts of the holiday celebration will continue, including downtown business window decorating, collection of non-perishable foods and a Community Christmas Tree in the plaza in front of Sky Garden Parking Garage.
Having to cancel most events "is a very big disappointment for us. We all love Miracle," said Libby Waters, Miracle on 7th board member and co-founder. "It's a lot of work for two days, but it's totally worth it — just to see everyone out and downtown and in the holiday mood."
The organization waited until the last moment it could to announce changes. "We truly were hoping for a miracle," she said, "but it wasn't going to happen." The two-day event was to have occurred Dec. 4 and 5.
In past years, Miracle on 7th Street has drawn thousands of people into downtown Terre Haute. Proceeds from its event help fund a range of charitable activities and are focused especially on fighting hunger locally.Among the events to continue will be collection of non-perishable food items to help those in need. "It is very important to us that we continue helping local organizations that depend on our support every year," organizers say.
Miracle on 7th Street will conduct a drive-thru food drive on Dec. 4 and 5. Volunteers will be on hand to unload non- perishable food donations. Monetary donations also will be accepted. Dates, locations and times are as follows:
• Friday, Dec. 4 — from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the Community Christmas Tree downtown, located in front of the Sky Garden Parking garage.
• Saturday, Dec. 5 — From 8 a.m. to noon at the Meadows parking lot in front of the old Steinmart.
• Saturday Dec. 5 — from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Vigo County Public Library parking lot.
Miracle will distribute funds raised to various organizations that feed the hungry; in addition, it will distribute the food collected on Dec. 7.
Among the other events that will continue, the Community Christmas Tree went up Monday in the plaza in front of the Sky Garden Parking Garage and it will remain there until after Christmas Day.
Also, downtown businesses will participate in the Holiday Window Decorating Contest. "Take a safe stroll through downtown Terre Haute to enjoy these festive displays from Dec. 4 on," Miracle organizers say.
"We want all businesses to participate if they can ... just to make downtown festive," Waters said.
And, Mic's Pics will host a socially distant visit and pictures with Santa. Photos are by appointment only.
"We look forward to a full-fledged Miracle on 7th Street 2021," board members say.
Also canceled this year is the popular Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Light Your Way Christmas Parade.
The parade, held in partnership with Miracle on 7th Street, was set to be Dec. 5 in Fairbanks Park, transitioned to a drive-through parade in which parade entries were stationary and viewed by visitors from the safety of their cars. However, with community safety at the forefront, the college deemed it best to not hold the event, the Woods announced last week.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
