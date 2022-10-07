Miracle on 7th Street isn’t waiting until December to create miracles in the west central Indiana community.
The group announced “pre-miracle” food drives happening this month at both Baesler’s Market and Sam’s Club.
Baesler’s “Pre-Miracle” Food Drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 and another at Sam's Club is on Oct. 29, also 8 a.m. to noon.
The Miracle planning committee says additional locations may be added. Follow the Miracle on 7th Street social media pages and website for updates.
“We’re trying to change things up for the food drive this year,” says committee member and food drive organizer Lindsey English, who is the Chamber of Commerce memberships and programs coordinator.
“The hope is that by working ahead of time, we will not only reach different people, but also collect a larger amount of food before the actual event.”
Miracle on 7th Street is scheduled for Dec. 2 and 3 in downtown Terre Haute. The annual Light Your Way Parade by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will be Dec. 3.
Since its inception in 2008, the Miracle has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, along with literally tons of food.
Charities directly benefiting this year include the 14th and Chestnut Community Center Grumbling Tummies program, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Food Basket program, St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen, the Tribune-Star’s Christmas Basket Fund, Providence Food Pantry, United Campus Ministries and Manna from Seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.