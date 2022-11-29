Santa Claus will be on hand at 6 p.m. Friday to help light a 28-foot tree to kick off the 14th Annual Miracle on 7th Street.
The two day event — at the intersection of 7th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute — wraps up with a grand finale at 6 p.m. Saturday, the Light Your Way Parade sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in partnership with Miracle on 7th Street.
“We had 21,000 people attend last year over the two days,” said Terry Hogan, president of the nonprofit Miracle on 7th. “And we expect it to be bigger and we hope to be better.
“All of the vendor tents are heated and all of the tents are full. We had a waiting list and had to add another tent,” Hogan said.
There will be 54 vendors this year in four tents at The Miracle Vendor Market, located along Wabash Avenue, Hogan said.
Some vendors include Terre Haute Soap Company, Biscuits and Bites, Clear Creek Creations, Just an Artist Thing, Knotty Bliss Boutique, Sad Girl Jewelry, Schatz Wood and Iron, Old Things New, Backwoods Bee Co., Sons Spice Co., Sisters By Choice, The Pink Farmhouse, Tingley Art and Wallhugger Handmade.
On Friday, the event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.
A new and unique addition this year includes a dozen igloos set up in the middle of the street.
“They are 12-foot by 12-foot igloos that seat eight people with a big round table,” Hogan said. The see-through igloos will be available both Friday and Saturday.
Six of the igloos are furnished and decorated, but will require a reservation via Eventbrite. Reservations are $100 for two hours.
Six of the other igloos are free for general admission on a first-come first-served bases with a one-hour time limit.
“We wanted everyone to have an opportunity to do that,” Hogan said of the igloos.
Nonprofit groups decorate and display Christmas trees in the heart of downtown. Each participating nonprofit receives $100 for decorating a tree and the winning nonprofit receives $500. The event is sponsored by The Hometown Savings Bank.
Also Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Vigo County History Center will have free admission and will display a vintage World War II searchlight. Visitors will also have the opportunity to create a “Museum Mouse” craft on the facility’s third floor. Toys for Tots will visit the History Center lobby with free gifts for visitors.
The Miracle gingerbread house contest, sponsored by Baesler’s Market, will be displayed inside the Swope Art Museum. Visitors can also visit the museum’s third floor to make their own Christmas cards.
A trackless train powered by Duke Energy will be rolling through downtown both days.
Food trucks will also be at the event. They include Maggie & Moe’s Coffee, Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, Wise Pies, Rolling Cravings and Fast Foodies.
Miracle on 7th continues from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, which includes the grand finale Light Your Way Parade at 6 p.m.
The 2022 parade route begins at Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue, goes east on Wabash Avenue and continues until Ninth Street, then turns north. The area from Wabash Avenue to Cherry Street on Ninth Street is designated as a Sensory Friendly Area for those with sound and food sensitivities.
The parade plans to showcase the community’s Christmas spirit with holiday lights illuminating from the floats and marching bands filling the streets with the sounds of the season.
Among the parade participants are universities, colleges, high schools, churches, various organizations, businesses, Saint Mary-of-the-Wood College’s horses, and of course, Santa Claus.
“And about all of the downtown merchants are doing something this year and are offering specials,” Hogan added.
Part of Miracle on 7th Street includes food drives to collect and donate food and funds to charitable causes aimed at feeding the hungry. Those include 14th and Chestnut Community Center Grumbling Tummies program, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Food Basket program, St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen, the Tribune-Star’s Christmas Basket Fund, Providence Food Pantry, United Campus Ministries and Manna from Seven.
Last year, Miracle collected nearly 30 tons of food, Hogan said.
“That is a lot, especially when a lot of them are in 1-pound cans,” Hogan said. “We will also raised about $30,000 and at the end of next week, we will give back to the charities.”
“We are looking forward to good weather this year and I think we will get that,” Hogan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.