Miracle on 7th needs canned goods

The risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 necessitated the need to cancel this years Light the Way parade and the weekend of festivities downtown that followed.
But it didn't cancel Miracle on 7th Street's desire to help those most in need this holiday season.
Along with the lights and decorations and all else that accompanies the annual kickoff to the holiday's, Miracle on 7th Street collects tons of food each year for area food banks and soup kitchens.
But the threat of COVID-19 this year was too great to risk gathering downtown, said Libby Waters, Miracle on 7th board member and co-founder.
"It looked for a while like we might have COVID under control in the community and that we might have been able to host some form of the events," Waters said. "But then new cases really took off, and the decision was made that we shouldn't do the traditional events this year."
But that didn't mean Miracle still couldn't still find a way to help.
"With COVID everything looks so different this year," Waters said. "We didn't get to have those traditional things, but we still wanted to help. No matter how difficult it is, we know the need is greater this year than maybe ever before."
The Miracle on 7th team devised a no-contact food donation drive that started near the community Christmas tree downtown on Friday.
Miracle will host two additional donation opportunities Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in front of The Meadows Shopping Center and from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Vigo County Public Library parking lot.
The food collected will be donated to St. Benedict soup kitchen, 14th and Chestnut Community Center and Providence Food Pantry.
Waters said with unemployment still high and COVID-19 wreaking havoc on normalcy, this was not a year to give in when things got tough.
More than 17,000 people are food insecure in Vigo County, or approximately 15.9% of people in the county go hungry, according to 2018 data from Feeding America — a non-profit organization that represents more than 200 food banks across the country.
The food collected will be distributed to the three recipient organizations Monday, Waters said.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.