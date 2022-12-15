Miracles kept on coming from Miracle on 7th Street on Thursday, as the nonprofit organization distributed checks totaling $18,000 to seven organizations dedicated to fighting food insecurity in and around Terre Haute.
Terry Hogan, president of Miracle of 7th Street, was pleased to help so many of those who help others.
“It’s very gratifying, especially when you have as many volunteers as we need,” he said. “Then we have a parade that 15,000 to 20,000 people come to, with our partners at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. There were an amazing amount of children.”
Hogan laughed as he recalled the unrelenting gusts of winds that greeted those attending the event on Dec. 2.
“Oh, my God,” he said. “But it really was magical.”
Before distributing the gifts, Hogan quipped that next year, the event will be renamed “Gone with the Wind.”
Checks went to:
- Providence Food Pantry, $2,000
- St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen, $4,000
- The Ryves Hall Youth Center, $2,000
- Catholic Charities, $2,500
- Manna from Seven, $1,000
- The 14th and Chestnut Community Center, $1,500
The Tribune-Star’s Christmas Basket Fund, $5,000
“This is just a really awesome blessing to have this time of year,” said Connor Scanlon, director of the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. He avoided the winds on Friday, but took his kids to see the parade on Saturday.
“We have 250 to 300 families that come to our food pantry, and every week, we’re looking to fill it with food and put more resources in there to be able to pour out to families that come,” Scanlon added. “This is just a huge help this time of year.”
