Join Miracle on 7th Street and the Vigo County Public Library for a drive-up "pre-Miracle" food drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the library.
Miracle on 7th Street is scheduled for Dec. 2 and 3 in downtown Terre Haute. The Light Your Way Parade by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will be Dec. 3.
Since its inception in 2008, Miracle has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, along with tons of food. This year, the organization hopes to bring in even more food during its "pre-Miracle" drives.
Charities benefiting this year include the 14th and Chestnut Community Center Grumbling Tummies program, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Food Basket program, St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen, the Tribune-Star’s Christmas Basket Fund, Providence Food Pantry, United Campus Ministries and Manna from Seven.
