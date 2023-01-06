The Terre Haute Fire Department dispatched a blaze Friday morning at 3307 N. 10th St. within two hours, Fire Chief Bill Berry reported.
Two occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, one for smoke inhalation and the other for burns. There were no injuries to firefighters.
Two interior rooms of the residence were damaged. The Red Cross was contacted for assistance.
An investigator on scene ruled that the cause of the fire was electrical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.